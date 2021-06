AEW's first Blood & Guts Match ended on a dramatic note last week when MJF forced The Inner Circle to surrender to prevent him from throwing a bloodied Chris Jericho off the steel cage roof. Friedman decided to shove his former mentor off anyway, sending him crashing through the entrance ramp below. But while the match itself received plenty of praise for its sheer brutality, many critics were vocal about how the camera shot of Jericho falling made it abundantly clear he was landing safely on a crash pad. Jericho responded to those critics on the latest Talk Is Jericho.