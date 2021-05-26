newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Fifty and fabulous: Mickelson defies age to win PGA Championship

globalheroes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson blocked out the distractions and kept his mind quiet in front of a raucous gallery to win the PGA Championship by two strokes on Sunday and become golf’s oldest major winner at the age of 50. Mickelson battled through strong winds, shrugged off a few poor shots and...

www.globalheroes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga Tour Victories#British Open#Spectators#Inspiration#Strong Winds#Suffocating Pressure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
GolfFrankfort Times

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
San Diego, CAGolf.com

Phil Mickelson accepts special exemption for U.S. Open at Torrey Pines

Phil Mickelson will make it an even 30. The USGA announced on Friday that Mickelson has received a special exemption into the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego, scheduled for June 17-20. It will be Mickelson’s 30th career appearance in the national championship, which he’s never won but famously finished as the runner-up a record six times. It’s also a homecoming of sorts, as Mickelson grew up in the area and raised his family there, too.
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
Fort Worth, TXBakersfield Californian

Tim Cowlishaw: After defying Father Time at PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson looked mortal in first round of Charles Schwab Challenge

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ultimately, it’s all the same whether we are cheering Tom Brady for winning a Super Bowl at 43, marveling at LeBron James for remaining the most dominant playoff force in his 18th NBA season or, yes, gathered at the Colonial bright and early Thursday to watch Phil Mickelson unveil some 50-year-old magic tricks.
GolfPGA Tour

PGA champ Phil Mickelson misses cut by 1 at Colonial

FORT WORTH, Texas – Phil Mickelson stared down at his ball for several seconds. He switched clubs. A difficult shot from the deep bunker guarding Colonial’s 18th green would decide if his victory lap at the Charles Schwab Challenge would last two more days. The shot landed gently but rolled...
Detroit, MIsanilacbroadcasting.com

Mickelson joins lineup at Rocket Mortgage

DETROIT (May 2021) – The field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic continues to take shape in a big way, as the tournament today announced commitments from World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and fellow major championship winners Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson. Sungjae Im, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner,...
Golfwetaskiwintimes.com

Mickelson commits to play in Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit

Golf’s new ageless wonder has agreed to bring his swing to Detroit. Phil Mickelson, who became the oldest major champion in golf history by winning the PGA Championship on Sunday at the age of 50, has committed to play in this year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, which is set for July 1-4 at the Detroit Golf Club.
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — A pair of streaks ended as the Kansas City Royals took the opener of their doubleheader with the White Sox in Chicago. Salvador Perez belted a three-run homer and Michael A. Taylor had a two-run drive as the Royals dumped the White Sox, 6-2. The Royals had dropped 11 in a row before ending the White Sox’s six-game winning streak.
GolfLake County Record Bee

Mickelson’s win a magical moment

Over the course of the 161-year history of major championship golf, there have been six defining moments that have forever been etched into the game’s annals. In 1913 the boy-caddie, Francis Ouimet, defeated Harry Vardon and Ted Ray to win the United States Open at the Country Club. In 1953 Ben Hogan returned from a near-death car crash to crush his opponents and win the U.S. Open at Oakmont. Arnold Palmer charged from 15th place in the final round to capture the 1960 National Open at Cherry Hills. Jack Nicklaus shocked the golfing world in 1986 by shooting a final-nine 30 at age 46 to win his sixth Masters green jacket and 18th major title. Less than one year removed from college golf, Tiger Woods prevailed in the 1997 Masters to win by an eye-popping 12 strokes.
TennisSun-Journal

Sports Digest: Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome

Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German on Friday to reach the Italian Open semifinals. Zverev had beaten Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago but their latest meeting went the Spaniard’s way from the start. Aiming for a record-extending 10th Rome title, Nadal raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set and saved all eight break points he faced in the second.
Golfarcamax.com

Gerry Dulac: Phil Mickelson's PGA victory elicited pure joy -- and relief

There were so many captivating elements surrounding Phil Mickelson's stirring victory at the PGA Championship, mainly because of what he did, where he did it and who he is. He created one of the greatest moments in golf history by safely, even boldly, navigating his way through the mine field that is the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island by holding off and out-bombing four-time major champion Brooks Koepka. In the process, at age 50, he became the oldest player to win a major championship, waking the echoes of what Jack Nicklaus did at age 46 at the Masters in 1986.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Spieth leads, Mickelson out at Schwab

FORT WORTH, Texas – Jordan Spieth has started playing well again just about everywhere he goes. He has always felt comfortable close to home at Colonial, where he is in the lead. PGA champion Phil Mickelson was headed home to California after he bogeyed two of his last three holes,...
GolfBleacher Report

Phil Mickelson Downplays 1st-Round 73 at Charles Schwab Challenge: 'I Won The PGA'

Phil Mickelson may have shot a three-over 73 to in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday, but he's naturally in great spirits after taking home the PGA Championship last weekend:. Golf Channel @GolfChannel. "Yeah, I didn't play well... but I won the PGA so...🤷‍♂️"pic.twitter.com/8OcQWgaC5u. The six-time...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Phil Mickelson at The Match with Tom Brady

"The Match" does not quit and actually raises. The fourth edition of the "green" show will be played on July 6 in the United States on the course of The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, in the state of Montana. Phil Mickelson, fresh from historic success at the...