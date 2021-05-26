newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Bennett Jordan Is ‘In Touch’ With Kelley Flanagan ‘Fairly Regularly,’ Plays Coy About ‘BiP’

By Sarah Hearon
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Bennett Jordan hasn’t been shy about his affections for Kelley Flanagan — and he’s answering your burning questions about their (potential) relationship and how that may affect his chances of finding love on Bachelor in Paradise.

“[Kelley and I have] been in touch; we’re in touch fairly regularly. We’ve been out once. We haven’t gone out, you know, multiple times or been out a lot,” the Bachelorette season 16 alum exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his partnership with Del Toro. “It was a great first meeting. I think she’s a smart girl. I’m open to seeing her again and would love to take her out and get to know her just a little bit better as she moves up here to New York.”

Jordan, 36, first publicly flirted with Flanagan, 29, via Instagram in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vHxVT_0aCHzxW600
Bennett Jordan; Kelley Flanagan. Courtesy of Bennett Jordan/Instagram; Courtesy of Kelley Flanagan/Instagram

“She mentioned that she was kind of, sort of seeing someone down in Florida, which I’m totally respectful of, but I think, you know, 36, almost 37 years old when you’re ‘kind of, sort of seeing someone,’ that’s exactly what that is,” he continued. “I’ve been in New York for a long time; I know what that means. Things can change rapidly and quickly and with all due respect, it would be a pleasure to get to know her better.”

In April, Jordan made headlines when he revealed on the “Almost Famous” podcast that he spoke to Flanagan’s ex Peter Weber about being “quite interested” in the lawyer.

“I don’t think I have any regrets,” Jordan told Us about being so open about his interest in Flanagan. “[What] people don’t know is that I’ve gone about that in a very gentlemanly way. And if there was something that I was thinking of doing, I would text or, you know, be in touch with her to get her approval. And she said it was, you know, flattering and she appreciated my boldness. … I told her point-blank, ‘If there’s something that I’m thinking about it is offensive or, you know, bothersome, just tell me and you know, nothing to worry about. You never hear about it ever again.'”

Jordan, who told Us that he “can’t talk about Paradise” or his “future with the franchise,” noted that he hopes his public pursuit of Flanagan wouldn’t affect his future with anyone else in Bachelor Nation if they don’t work out. (The network has yet to announce a cast for season 7 of BiP, but Chris Harrison previously teased he was a shoo-in after his stint on Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams’ season in 2020.)

“I think that’s kind of a silly way of thinking,” he explained. “I think if anything, people have to respect that I have the balls, hopefully, to go in and put myself out there and to make interests be known in a world where so many of these Bachelors or Bachelorettes are so afraid and scared of stepping out of that comfort zone and putting themselves out there and creating that vulnerability. … I do most things very deliberately and intentionally with working with life and, you know, I don’t think dating should be any different. And I think it shows a level of maturity and being, hopefully, a gentleman.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VH7rr_0aCHzxW600
Bennett Jordan’s new loafers. Del Toro

For now, Jordan is gearing up for the launch of his unisex Sage Suede Milano Loafer, out next month.

“I’m so super excited about the partnership with Del Toro; I connected with the CEO, Andrew Roberts, and I think it was just incredibly timely and flattering and humbling for me,” he told Us. “I love fashion, certainly love loafers and I kind of resonated with the brand. I think their playfulness really is what kind of brought us together. I think they’ve got a really, really high touch, high fashion, super high quality. but don’t just want to be this stuffy brand, right? They want to be fun. They want to be a little bit silly and playful and that’s kind of where I come in.”

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bip#Bachelorette#Bachelor Nation#Sage Suede Milano Loafer#Bip#Love#Contestants#Point Blank#Loafers#Bachelor In Paradise#Things#Sort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Bachelorette’s Bennett Jordan Designs Loafer Worthy of Walking The High Line

Bennett Jordan may still be looking for The One to walk The High Line with in New York City, but he’s designed the perfect pair of loafers for the outing. “I think they’re definitely High Line-quality loafers,” the 36-year-old Bachelorette season 16 contestant exclusively told Us Weekly, making a nod to a line in his ABC bio, while promoting his partnership with Del Toro. “In all seriousness, you wear loafers, you wear sneakers, I don’t wear flip flops around the city or anything like that. I think most gentlemen on the beachwear still closed-toed shoes. Whether it’s an older pair of loafers or a pair of espadrilles, that’s more my sort of taste than a pair of flip-flops.”
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why The Bachelor's Matt James Is Reportedly Back With Rachael Kirkconnell After Race Controversy

Matt James’ Bachelor season was marked by a few controversies. Photos emerged of finalist Rachael Kirkconnell at an Antebellum-themed sorority party, as well as evidence of other insensitive social media posts, which ultimately resulted in James deciding that they couldn’t continue with their relationship. The situation escalated when Chris Harrison had to step down as longtime host after his clumsy defense of Kirkconnell in an interview with Rachel Lindsay. It’s been a few months now, and James and Kirkconnell are reportedly back together – and he has explained his reasons why.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kelley Flanagan Told Peter Weber to "Get the Hell Out" of Her Life After Their Split

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber had a toxic relationship—and split. The exes met on Peter's season of The Bachelor. Even though "Pilot Pete" broke up with her before hometowns, they reunited after the show and proceeded to date for eight months. But, their relationship wasn't all roses (...had to), and Kelley says that she's completely cut Peter out of her life.
CelebritiesWUSA

Kelley Flanagan Admits She Told Peter Weber 'Lose My Number' After Things Ended 'Really Badly'

Things between Kelley Flanagan and Bachelor Peter Weber ended "really badly." The 29-year-old Bachelor former contestant opened up about her on-again, off-again relationship with the pilot, and how they are no longer on speaking terms. Kelley was a fifth runner-up on Peter's season of The Bachelor. After calling off things with Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett, Peter connected with Kelley after the season.
CelebritiesRefinery29

Rachel Lindsay Still Has A Bone To Pick With The Bachelor

Just when you thought Rachel Lindsay had officially removed herself from the chaos of The Bachelor, the reality star has stepped back into the conversation to highlight another ongoing problem within the franchise. The last season of The Bachelor was a rough one for the former Bachelorette because of the...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Bachelor Nation Star Caila Quinn Marries Nick Burrello in "Magical" Wedding

Caila Quinn is a married lady! On May 29, the season 20 Bachelor alum—who vied for the heart of Ben Higgins—said "I do" to Nick Burrello, her fiancé of more than a year, in a stunning ceremony. She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her new husband, writing in the caption, "There are no words to describe how magical this day was. I am overwhelmed by all the love from our guests, hard work from our talented vendors, and special moments with my best friend. Thank you to everyone who made this day possible! We will cherish this day for the rest of our lives!!" Caila wore a strapless gown with a lace bodice, while Nick sported a...
Celebritiessarahscoop.com

Bennett Jordan Talks His “Tough” Departure From The Bachelorette

Bachelor Nation is eagerly awaiting the premier of Katie’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette. However, we cannot forget past seasons either! Tayshia Adams season of The Bachelorette was very unique in many ways. From COVID-19 precautions to drama among the contestants, this season has everything! One particular contestant who dealt with drama and heartbreak is Bennett Jordan.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Peter Weber Shares "Brutally Honest" Response to Kelley Flanagan's "Calculated" Breakup Confessions

Peter Weber is reclaiming his baggage after a recent stretch of turbulence surrounding his breakup with Kelley Flanagan. The 29-year-old pilot took to his Acast podcast, Bachelors in the City, on Wednesday, May 26 to address his ex's comments from earlier this month about their relationship. As fans know, Pete followed his failed engagements to Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett by dating Kelley for 10 months after meeting during his season of The Bachelor that aired in 2020. On Dec. 31, 2020, Peter announced he and the tax attorney, also 29, had gone their separate ways, just before they had planned to move to New York City together. "I'm gonna be...
NFLHello Magazine

Bachelor's Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell reunite for Memorial Day weekend

Former Bachelor star Matt James appears to have rekindled his romance with Rachael Kirkconnell, as the pair spent Memorial Day weekend together. The two met on the ABC show but split when it emerged frontrunner Rachael had attended antebellum parties in 2018 while at college. Matt gave his final rose...
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette spoilers: How Katie Thurston’s journey begins

You are going to have a chance to see Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette kick off on Monday, June 7, and all signs point to it being a lot of fun! There will be romance, drama, thirty potentially suitors, and hopefully, a season with a happier ending. We know that a lot of people felt like this past season was too negative in tone, and the ending was derailed entirely by incidents away from the show.