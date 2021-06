SANTA CLARA, Calif. — For the final time during the 2021 season, Saint Mary's Baseball played two as the Gaels and Broncos met up across the Bay for a doubleheader. Saint Mary's needed to win two of the final three games of this series to ensure a winning record in 2021, but it was the Broncos who found success on their home field. Thanks to some big innings, the Broncos were able to sweep the doubleheader from Saint Mary's with final scores of 5-2 and 5-3, running their record to 17-30 while dropping the Gaels to 24-26.