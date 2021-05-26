Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwalk, OH

Norwalk Eagles name new officers for 2021

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
Posted by 
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 8 days ago

NORWALK — The Norwalk Eagles No. 711 has announced its officers for 2021:

• Past worthy president — Michael Grose.

• Worthy president — Anthony Robustellini.

• Worth vice president — James S. Lukasiewicz.

• Worthy chaplain — Arthur Chaffee.

• Worthy secretary — Charles E. (Pucky) Weisenberger.

• Worthy treasurer — Christine Grose.

• Worthy conductor — Dan Brown.

• Worthy inside guard — Tom Green.

• Worthy trustees — Michael Grose, Jeff Moehle, Chris Mohr, Charles Laws and Herbert J. Johnston Jr.

Here are the auxiliary officers for 2021:

• Past madam president — Nikki Hotchkiss.

• Madam president — Cheryl Leon.

• Madam vice president — Helen Martin.

• Madam chaplain — Marlene Allgood.

• Madam secretary — Karen Ritter.

• Madam treasurer — Linda Williams.

• Madam conductor — Mary Hornsby.

• Madam inside guard — Mabel Gorsuch.

• Madam trustees — Kathy Hunter, Joanna Livermore and Staci Gerome.

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
655
Followers
136
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Norwalk, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Norwalk, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Brown
Person
Helen Martin
Person
Tom Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwalk Eagles#The Norwalk#Charles E#Guard#Madam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Norwalk, OHPosted by
Norwalk Reflector

Board meeting tonight canceled

NORWALK — The Norwalk City Schools Board of Education special meeting scheduled for Monday night was canceled. The meeting was canceled to allow the board further time to consider the implications of the statement released over the weekend by Gov. Mike DeWine. Here is a letter sent to the schools...
Norwalk, OHNorwalk Reflector

Church News

COLLINS — WELCOME BACK! We will be having three in-house services on Sunday and will also continue our live stream, but it will start at 8 a.m. If possible, we would love to see you in the building. At West Hartland (1401 Zenobia Road Norwalk) Sunday School starts at 8:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. At Collins (4290 Hartland Center Road Collins) Sunday School is 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with your choice of worship times. Either come for the 8 or 11 a.m. service. We welcome you to either. A junior church is available at the 11 a.m. service. The message this week is titled “Never Alone."
Norwalk, OHPosted by
Norwalk Reflector

Superintendent search: Community focus group

NORWALK — The Norwalk City School District Board of Education has contracted with the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) to assist with our search for a new superintendent. In an effort to make the best possible selection, the groups have included in the search process a time for our consultant,...
Norwalk, OHPosted by
Norwalk Reflector

Boosters looking to continue covering participation fees

NORWALK — Norwalk Athletic Boosters President Steve Traczek presented the board with a $30,000 check to cover student activity fees next year while six retiring employees were honored at Tuesday night's Norwalk City Schools Board meeting. Traczek said the Boosters are happy to help out. "We would like to continue...
Norwalk, OHNorwalk Reflector

Veterans Service Office hosts monthly outreach event

NORWALK — Huron County Veteran Service Office hosted an outreach event at Sheri’s Coffee House Thursday. Matthew Raymond, Director of the Huron County Veteran Service Office, said the event is to “raise awareness of the services we provide and share upcoming events with the community.”. They provide pens, brochures and...
Norwalk, OHNorwalk Reflector

Principal walks the plank to the dunk tank

NORWALK — Students at Pleasant Elementary celebrated Right to Read Week the right way; by making their principal walk the plank to the dunk tank. Throughout the week which they titled Reading is a Treasure, a pirate theme, students had to reach a goal of reading for 30,000 minutes. Teacher...
Huron County, OHPosted by
Norwalk Reflector

New member for airport board

NORWALK — The Huron County Airport Board has a new member. Michael Barefoot was appointed to the board during the Huron County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning. Barefoot takes the place of Harry Brady, who recently resigned. All of the members of the board are in their first year. In February,...
Norwalk, OHNorwalk Reflector

Council hears about big event today in Norwalk

NORWALK — Notes from this week's Norwalk City Council meeting:. Mayor Dave Light reminded those attending and watching the meeting about the dedications of the veteran’s banners at Suhr Park this evening. He said the banners will already be up. “It should be quite an event down there,” Light said....
Norwalk, OHNorwalk Reflector

Fisher-Titus Hosts First Corks & Kegs Event

NORWALK — The Fisher-Titus Foundation hosted a new event, called Corks & Kegs, to engage Fisher-Titus’ medical staff, boards and senior leadership in the work of and support for the Fisher-Titus Foundation. The 1st Annual Corks & Kegs Event, presented by CardioSolution, was held May 7 and raised more than $11,000 for the Fisher-Titus Cardiac Cath Lab Project.
Norwalk, OHPosted by
Norwalk Reflector

French, Bogner awarded Golden Apple awards

NORWALK — St. Paul High School theology teacher and Teen Leadership Corp adviser Valerie French, and Norwalk Catholic School first-grade elementary teacher Teresa Bogner have been awarded the prestigious Golden Apple award through the Toledo Diocese. There are only nine teachers in the diocese who receive this prestigious award, which...
Huron County, OHNorwalk Reflector

Huron County Public Health COVID-19 Weekly Update

As of Thursday, May 13, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the eligibility for youth ages 12 years and older to receive the two-step Pfizer vaccine. At this time Huron County Public Health (HCPH) is currently only administering the Moderna vaccine for individuals aged 18+, however, brand availability may vary by week.
Norwalk, OHPosted by
Norwalk Reflector

School board amends mask policy

NORWALK — School board members voted Tuesday night to amend its mask policy in school. The new policy, set to begin Wednesday, allows students to take their masks off for recess, outside classes and outside physical education classes. Check back at norwalkreflector.com Wednesday for more information on Tuesday's meeting and...
Willard, OHToledo Blade

Willard PD gets state certification

WILLARD, Ohio — The Willard Police Department in Huron County is among the latest to be certified by state officials for use of force training, agency recruitment, and hiring practices. It is one of 526 agencies certified statewide on standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board, the Ohio...
Norwalk, OHPosted by
Norwalk Reflector

Spectrum in Norwalk closed

NORWALK — The Spectrum store in Norwalk has closed. Now, instead of going to the Norwalk store, customers will have to travel to other locations or call a customer service line. Norwalk Mayor Dave Light said Spectrum’s move out of town is “very disappointing.”. He said he tried to speak...
Norwalk, OHPosted by
Norwalk Reflector

'You're going down' — board meeting gets hot

NORWALK — To mask, or not to mask, that is the question. A large crowd was in attendance at Tuesday night's Norwalk City Schools board meeting to discuss masks. And before the meeting ever started, board member Steve Linder asked those in attendance to put on masks, per board policy. A school employee went around offering masks to everybody who was not wearing one.
Norwalk, OHSandusky Register

Fisher-Titus nominates employee for prestigious award

NORWALK — Fisher-Titus Medical Center has nominated one of its own for a health care worker of the year award. The Norwalk-based hospital recommended Karen Dickinson — she's qualified to be a registered nurse in addition to having both a master's of health administration and a bachelor's of science in nursing — for the Ohio Hospital Association’s Albert E. Dyckes Health Care Worker of the Year Award.
Norwalk, OHSandusky Register

Art show opens in Norwalk

NORWALK — Starting in 1996, Accessible Expressions Ohio is one of the most diverse art exhibits on display through Art Possible Ohio. Accessible is an adjudicated, statewide exhibition and tour of 2-D and 3-D works by artists with disabilities all over the state of Ohio. This year, Artists' Open Studio,...
Norwalk, OHPosted by
Norwalk Reflector

Kicking hunger to the curb

NORWALK — Tyler Perkins is a man of few words. Instead, he lets his foot do his talking. Perkins, a junior at St. Paul High School, is a nationally-ranked punter on the football team and also is the team's kicker. This spring, Perkins, who also is a member of the...
Perrysburg, OHToledo Blade

Perrysburg PD certified on state use-of-force standards

The Perrysburg Police Division has joined the ranks of law-enforcement agencies that are state certified for meeting standards for the use of force and agency recruitment and hiring, the Ohio Department of Public Safety announced Friday. Perrysburg’s adoption and implementation of standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory board,...