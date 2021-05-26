Norwalk Eagles name new officers for 2021
NORWALK — The Norwalk Eagles No. 711 has announced its officers for 2021:
• Past worthy president — Michael Grose.
• Worthy president — Anthony Robustellini.
• Worth vice president — James S. Lukasiewicz.
• Worthy chaplain — Arthur Chaffee.
• Worthy secretary — Charles E. (Pucky) Weisenberger.
• Worthy treasurer — Christine Grose.
• Worthy conductor — Dan Brown.
• Worthy inside guard — Tom Green.
• Worthy trustees — Michael Grose, Jeff Moehle, Chris Mohr, Charles Laws and Herbert J. Johnston Jr.
Here are the auxiliary officers for 2021:
• Past madam president — Nikki Hotchkiss.
• Madam president — Cheryl Leon.
• Madam vice president — Helen Martin.
• Madam chaplain — Marlene Allgood.
• Madam secretary — Karen Ritter.
• Madam treasurer — Linda Williams.
• Madam conductor — Mary Hornsby.
• Madam inside guard — Mabel Gorsuch.
• Madam trustees — Kathy Hunter, Joanna Livermore and Staci Gerome.