And now the game where people who have gone a long way come back to pick up something they somehow forgot to do while passing through. It's called Not My Job. Joel McHale was a comedian who hosted a talk show about the stuff that goes on in other talk shows. After that, he starred in the groundbreaking comedy "Community," did a whole bunch of other TV shows and movies. And he's now back to hosting, including an interesting new baking competition called "Crime Scene Kitchen," which I hope is not about using blood as an ingredient. Joel McHale, welcome to WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.