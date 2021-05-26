Cancel
U.S. Politics

Outrage at Israel Fueling Global BDS Movement

Consortiumnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid growing opposition to the violation of Palestinian human rights, Marjorie Cohn notes that 32 U.S. states have legislation against boycott of and divestment. This latest attack on Palestinian rights comes just days after Israeli police once again attacked Palestinians at Al Aqsa Mosque, and after the Israeli military viciously bombed Gaza for 11 days, killing 248 Palestinians and wounding more than 1,900, destroying 16,800 Palestinian homes and displacing tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Joe Biden
#Israel Israeli#Boycotts Of Israel#Palestinians#Israeli Government#Political Protests#Jewish Activists#Political Activists#Human Rights Activists#Democrats#Hamas#The Bds Movement#Arab#Un General Assembly#Apartheidand#Human Rights Watch#Non Jews#South African#Veolia#Congress#Truthout
Palestine
Advocacysandiegouniontribune.com

Israel arrests Jerusalem activists in contested neighborhood

JERUSALEM — Israeli police burst into the home of a prominent family in the contested Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem on Sunday, the family said, arresting a 23-year-old woman who has led protests against attempts by Jewish settlers to evict dozens of Palestinian families from their homes in the area. The young woman was later released, but her twin brother turned himself in and remained in custody.
AdvocacyMinneapolis Star Tribune

Pair of Jerusalem activists freed after detention by Israel

JERUSALEM — Israeli police on Sunday detained two members of a prominent family in the contested Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem who led protests against attempts by Jewish settlers to evict dozens of Palestinian families from their homes in the area. The twin brother and sister were released later in the day.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Voice

Israel

Feature InternationalCharles CoddingtonIsraelPalestine. Perspective historical on Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Once more into the breech in the never-ending war between Palestinians and Israelis: More death and destruction. President Joe Biden called for a cease-fire (reluctantly, I might add) and told prime minister Netanyahu that he expected one soon. Netanyahu was even more reluctant to grant the request. There is an...
Middle EastForward

Israel’s new government teaches American Jews two important lessons

Just days after the rocket launchers have cooled in Israel and Gaza, news broke that after 12 years, the Netanyahu era is just about finished, in the most improbable of ways. The new government, which while not a done deal seems to be more likely than not, seems like it was created via a game of political mad libs. Everything about this new government feels shaky and flimsy, a marriage of convenience rather than love.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

Josh Hawley Slams Dems Over 'Incendiary' Israel Rhetoric That's Fueling 'Violence Against Jews'

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said Monday that "incendiary rhetoric" from Democrats about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has fueled a surge of antisemitic attacks. Hawley plans to introduce a Senate resolution condemning what he says is antisemitic rhetoric coming from the left. During an appearance on Fox News, the senator reacted to President Joe Biden's Monday tweet condemning the "despicable" rise in antisemitic attacks, saying he was surprised the president "took this long" to address the issue. He suggested that other Democratic lawmakers who had spoken against Israeli government policies "contributed" to the recent rise in attacks.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden 'expressed his support' for Israel-Hamas ceasefire directly to Netanyahu

President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday he is joining calls for a ceasefire in the escalating Israel-Palestine conflict. Biden, according to a readout of the call with the Israeli leader released by the White House Monday evening, "reiterated his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks" and "welcomed efforts to address intercommunal violence and to bring calm to Jerusalem."
ProtestsPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Israel suspends ultranationalists' march in east Jerusalem

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli police said Monday they blocked a planned procession by Jewish ultranationalists through parts of Jerusalem's Old City, following warnings that it could reignite tensions that led to a punishing 11-day war with Gaza's militant Hamas rulers last month. The parade, which celebrates Israel's capture of...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Between Conflict and Containment: Jewish-Arab Relations in Israel

One of the most delicate terms in Israeli identity discourse is “Arab citizens of Israel.” Jews citing this term use it to make a distinction between “Israeli” Arabs and “Palestinian” Arabs and to imply differences in their attitudes toward the State of Israel and its institutions. There are substantive differences between the legal status of Arab citizens in Israel, Jerusalem’s Arabs (who are non-citizen residents), and the Arabs of the territories (most of whom are residents of the Palestinian Authority). But in the world of identities, the spoken word is mightier than the written law.
Middle Eastnewsfinale.com

Aaron Klein: Netanyahu’s Legacy Confirms Israel as a Global Superpower

As a coalition of anti-Benjamin Netanyahu politicians look to drive him from Israeli politics, many are seizing the opportunity to recast the legacy and motivations of one of the most consequential world leaders of the last century, according to Aaron Klein, a senior adviser to the prime minister. Writing in...
Labor Issuestrtworld.com

Breaking taboo: American unions rally behind movement to boycott Israel

For the first time a union of public school teachers in the United States has endorsed the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel. The United Educators of San Francisco (UESF), which represents 6,200 school teachers and staff, adopted a “Resolution in Solidarity with the Palestinian People” by a majority vote on May 19.
Middle Eastweeklyblitz.net

American university professors slander Israel

Columbia University professor Rashid Khalidi starred in a May 20 anti-Israel online “teach-in” named after his blatantly biased 2020 book, The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917–2017. Hosted by Rutgers University’s Center for Security, Race and Rights (CSRR), the panelists’ Israel-bashing was so clichéd that it might well have been 100 years old itself.
Middle EastPosted by
Newsweek

Is Iran Suffering From 'Simple Sabotage?' | Opinion

Iran has suffered a series of mysterious explosions and fires over the past year. While some of them have targeted sensitive sites, such as the Natanz nuclear facility, many other incidents appear more accidental. Nevertheless, they have done significant damage to Iranian infrastructure. In early June, the Iranian navy's largest ship sunk after a fire on board. An oil refinery had a tank that ruptured and exploded in Tehran, and a steel factory also reportedly suffered a fire on June 5.