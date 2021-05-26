Outrage at Israel Fueling Global BDS Movement
Amid growing opposition to the violation of Palestinian human rights, Marjorie Cohn notes that 32 U.S. states have legislation against boycott of and divestment. This latest attack on Palestinian rights comes just days after Israeli police once again attacked Palestinians at Al Aqsa Mosque, and after the Israeli military viciously bombed Gaza for 11 days, killing 248 Palestinians and wounding more than 1,900, destroying 16,800 Palestinian homes and displacing tens of thousands of Palestinians.consortiumnews.com