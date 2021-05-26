Why Sad Songs Can Be The Most Healing – A Discussion on Mental Health and Music

There’s no doubt that stigma around mental health, especially in Black and brown communities, still exists today. But over the past decade, there has been increased willingness to recognize mental health as an essential part of one’s well-being. More conversations are being had, more resources are being made available. Elyse Fox, for example, launched her platform, Sad Girls Club, as a community and resource that places the mental health wellness of Black and brown women at the forefront. “I wanted to create something for girls to connect in real life and in-person to get rid of the stigma around mental illness,” said Fox in 2017. “I put out a film in December removing my mask and saying, 'Hey, I'm not as happy as I seem, I'm depressed, and here's my story.' That’s when I received a wave of girls saying, 'I feel the same way.' From there, I made it my mission to create something.”