How to Watch the ‘Friends’ Reunion Special: Release Date, Streaming Details, and More
At long last, the Friends reunion special has arrived. This particular reunion has been years in the making, and was originally supposed to serve as one of the main draws when HBO Max first launched in 2020. Alas, the pandemic scuttled plans to film the reunion special, which didn’t go before cameras until March 2021. But now it is finally upon us, as we’re able to witness Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc reunite on the comedy series’ original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot to reminisce about the iconic show and its impact – with some special guests to boot.collider.com