Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The French Dispatch’ Making Its Debut at Cannes Film Festival in July

By Kristen Santer
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a tough year for Hollywood and moviegoers alike, one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2020 is finally moving ahead with its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival: Wes Anderson’s tenth feature film, The French Dispatch. Variety has reported that the film will receive its world premiere in Cannes, confirming rumors that it would return after already confirming its participation in last year’s festival before its cancellation. Unfortunately, there is no information yet about its wide release, but with a premiere in Cannes this year, it seems likely that Searchlight Pictures is looking for a fall release for awards consideration.

collider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Verhoeven
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Benicio Del Toro
Person
Leos Carax
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Saoirse Ronan
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Timothée Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The French Dispatch#Film#Searchlight Pictures#Feature Films#Hollywood#Christopher French#American#Holy Motors#July#Premiere#Interesting Films#Trailer#Stars#Awards Consideration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MoviesEsquire

Is 'The Pursuit of Love' Accidentally Wes Anderson?

'You know it when you see it,' explains the creator of @AccidentallyWesAnderson in the book inspired by his famous Instagram account. To appear accidentally Wes Anderson is to emulate the whimsical visual style which has come to define the American director's filmography: quaint and quintessentially European, in a chocolate box sort of way. Think of a wooden pancake stand on the side of a vast Slovenian lake, or a bubblegum pink chalet in the shadows of a snow-capped mountain.
Violent Crimesworldofreel.com

Wes Anderson’s Next Movie Will Be Set and Shot in Spain This July

According to reliable Spanish newspaper El Pais, director Wes Anderson will be shooting his next movie in Spain, near Madrid. The article confirms the sets are currently being built there to create a desert-like location typically seen in westerns, although the outlet says the film, despite plot details being kept under wraps, will not be a western. Shooting is set to start in mid-July, after “The French Dispatch” premieres at Cannes. They will be filming there until September. [thanks Fotodude, via AW]
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Wes Anderson to Shoot Next Film in Spain This Summer

With Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch finally confirmed to world premiere at Cannes Film Festival (who have delayed their full selection announcement to June 3), we’re waiting to see when Searchlight Pictures will follow up with the U.S. release date, but in the meantime, the director is setting his sights on his next project. Last fall it was reported he’d be embarking on a new romance film set in, fittingly, Rome but it looks like plans have shifted.
Movieshypebeast.com

'The French Dispatch' Receives Official Theatrical Release Date

After numerous delays due to the ongoing pandemic and an indefinite postponement, Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch finally has an official theatrical release date. According to Variety, the Searchlight Pictures-produced movie will land in theaters on October 22 — after its scheduled premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, which kicks off on July 6. The film will debut on the same weekend as Edgar Wright‘s horror The Last Night in Soho and Clint Eastwood‘s western Cry Macho.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

IFC Films Buys Paul Verhoeven’s ‘Benedetta’ Ahead of Cannes Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has struck early, nabbing North American rights to “Benedetta” ahead of the erotic thriller’s premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The film has drawn interest from a number of distributors due in part to its pedigree. “Benedetta” is directed by a master of the form, Paul Verhoeven, who previously oversaw “Basic Instinct,” “Total Recall” and “Black Book.” It marks Verhoeven’s first directorial effort since his 2016 film “Elle,” which premiered in competition at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival and earned an Oscar nomination for its star Isabelle Huppert.
Moviespapermag.com

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Is Finally Coming

Like most other highly anticipated 2020 flicks that experienced many COVID-19 delays, Wes Anderson's drama/comedy The French Dispatch that was scheduled to show in theaters this past summer is finally coming to big screens on October 22. For those of you who need a refresher, the film is a disjunctive...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Moonfall,” “French Dispatch” Set Dates

Lionsgate has set a February 4th 2022 release date for Roland Emmerich’s $140 million sci-fi feature “Moonfall” starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Pena, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu and Donald Sutherland. The film sees a mysterious force knocking the moon from its orbit around Earth and sending it...
Moviesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

'The French Dispatch' starring Lyna Khoudri up for Palme d'Or at Cannes

May 29—DUBAI — US filmmaker Wes Anderson's critically lauded "The French Dispatch," starring French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri, is up for the prestigious Palme d'Or at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, it's been announced. The film will be competing against "Annette," a musical film by French director Leos Carax that...
Worldscreenanarchy.com

2021 London Indian Film Festival Announces Sprawling Lineup for June/July Event

The 12th annual Bagri Foundation London Indian Film Festival has announced the lineup of events for its 2021 edition, and it looks fantastic. With films from festival favorites like A'hr from Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, current darlings like Pebbles from V.S. Vinothraj, and even genre offerings like Autohead's Rohit Mittal's new film Pop City, there's something for everyone. Add to those, a sprawling lineup of features, documentaries, shorts, and talks with luminaries like Gurinder Chadha, Asif Kapadia, Karan Johar, Shruti Haasan and more, and there's a lot to be excited about in this month long celebration of Indian cinema taking place from 17th June - 4th July.
Moviesimdb.com

Jodie Foster gets honorary Palme d’Or from Cannes film festival

The Oscar-winning star will be guest of honour at the festival’s opening ceremony next month. Jodie Foster is to be awarded an honorary Palme d’Or by the Cannes film festival. Foster, who has won two Oscars for best actress (for The Accused and The Silence of the Lambs), will also...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cristian Mungiu to Chair 2021 Cannes Critics’ Week Jury

Romanian director Cristian Mungiu, a Cannes Palme d’Or winner for 4 Months, 3 Weeks, 2 Days (2007) will chair this year’s jury for Cannes Critics’ Week. Mungiu’s career has been closely tied to Cannes. His first feature, Occident, premiered in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight sidebar in 2002 before his follow-up, the Ceaușescu-era abortion drama 4 Months, 3 Weeks, 2 Days, took the festival’s top prize in 2007. He won Cannes’ best screenplay honor in 2012 for Beyond the Hills, which also picked up a double award for best actress for the film’s leads Cosmina Stratan and Cristina Flutur. In 2016, he won best director in Cannes for his feature Graduation.
Moviesnordot.app

Cannes 'can't wait' for film festival after 'horrible' year

The five-star palace hotels are in full swing, the sound of music drifts across the beach and after a 'horrible' year blighted by coronavirus, Cannes is buzzing again for its international film festival. "We can't wait," admits Pierrick Cizeron, chief executive at the Majestic hotel that overlooks the Mediterranean and...
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Film Festival Names New PR Head As Aïda Belloulid Departs For Netflix

Cannes Film Festival’s head of press Aïda Belloulid has departed the fest to take up a new role as PR Manager at Netflix France. The event has moved swiftly to name Agnès Leroy as its new press chief. She took up the role on June 1. Leroy has worked the majority of her career at Paris-based PR agency Public Système Cinéma, most recently overseeing the communication strategy for the Deauville American Film Festival and the Gérardmer Fantastic Film Festival.