Westborough High School has been an absolute blur. It feels like just yesterday I was walking in the front doors at the start of my freshman year trying to figure out where the Wood Tech room was. I remember wearing a collared shirt and khaki shorts trying to look nice for my first day of high school. Now I look at myself and I’m wearing a sweatshirt and sweatpants with them tucked into my socks with zero effort put in at all. A lot of things have changed since I first walked in these doors and I didn’t realize it until now, sitting here thinking about it. There were good changes, and there were bad changes, but no matter what type of changes they were, they made me who I am today. WHS has molded me and prepared me for the next chapter of my life and I had a pretty good time doing it, and as they say, time flies when you’re having fun.