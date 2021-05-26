Cancel
TV Series

'Garbage Pail Kids' HBO Max Animated Series in Development From Danny McBride

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny McBride’s Rough House Pictures is developing an animated series adaptation of 1980s trading card characters Garbage Pail Kids. As The Hollywood Reporter reveals, the series will be produced together with Michael Eisner's Tornante Company, which owns the baseball card giant Topps, the original creators of Garbage Pail Kids. The...

collider.com
Danny Mcbride
Michael Eisner
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Topps
TV Series

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Adds Eric Andre & Eric Roberts

According to Deadline, Eric Andre (Bad Trip), Jason Schwartzman (Mozart in the Jungle), and Oscar nominee Eric Roberts (Runaway Train) have officially signed on for recurring roles in the upcoming second season of HBO‘s hit comedy series The Righteous Gemstones. Production on the new 9-episode season is currently underway after more than a year since they had wrapped up its first season in 2019.
TV Series

J.J. Abrams Developing 'Batman: The Caped Crusader' for HBO Max

J.J. Abrams is bringing back the beloved 1995 show Batman: The Animated Series in the form of a new HBO Max adaptation titled Batman: The Caped Crusader. The show’s original creators Bruce Timm and Matt Reeves will be returning to the board as well. According to sources, the new show will have a similar tone to the original series, a return to its noir roots where the narrative will delve deep on Batman‘s psyche. The upcoming show already has a poster, too. From the looks of it, the animation will faithfully capture the style of the vintage show.
TV Series

The Boys Star Cast in New Superman Animated Series From HBO Max & Cartoon Network

Receiving a two-season series order, My Adventures With Superman will follow the Daily Planet’s investigative reporting team, composed by Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and their photographer best friend Jimmy Olsen. The show will focus on the comedic, romantic, and crime-fighting adventures that twenty-somethings Clark and Lois will get themselves into....
TV Series

Details on New Batman, Superman Animated Series Coming to HBO Max - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

The Dark Knight returns in the upcoming HBO Max animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader, with J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and the legendary Bruce Timm attached to serve as executive producers. Not much else was revealed about the upcoming animated series, but the poster for Batman: Caped Crusader shows Batman as he towers over Gotham City. Batman's design is reminiscent of the design of the Dark Knight we saw depicted in the classic Detective Comics by artist Bob Kane. In fact, the poster clearly took inspiration from Detective Comics No. 31, published back in 1939 in DC Comics. And with Batman: The Animated Series co-creator Bruce Timm attached to this new animated series, it's safe to say we'll see some of the art deco visuals and detective-style storytelling that made that 90s' series so damn good. This new Batman show has many Batman fans hyped! Maybe this will give us a small Bat sampling of Matt Reeves Batman, who knows? Don't mistake this for a Batman TAS reboot or for Batman the Animated Series returns. Batman: Caped Crusader is coming to HBO Max and Cartoon Network, along with a new Superman cartoon, My Adventures with Superman, starring Jimmy Olsen, Lois Lane, and Clark Kent as they navigate their 20s all while doing investigative reporting for the Daily Planet. The Boys' actor Jack Quaid will be voicing Clark Kent, which means he'll also be voicing Superman, with actress Alice Lee voicing Lois Lane. Don't you just love hearing about new Superman cartoon news and new Batman cartoon news? And finally, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, starring Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, will premiere on Netflix July 8th. What did you think of the Resident Evil Infinite Darkness trailer and the reveal of the Resident Evil Infinite Darkness release date? The zombie-fighting pair are teaming up to expose a global conspiracy and uncover the mystery behind this latest zombie outbreak. All of this entertainment news in the latest episode of IGN's The Fix: Entertainment hosted by Akeem Lawanson!
TV Series

BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER: HBO Max & Cartoon Network Order New Batman Animated TV Series

Batman: Caped Crusader TV Series Coming to HBO Max. Batman is getting a new animated TV series on HBO Max entitled Batman: Caped Crusader. The new Batman animated TV show will utilize state-of-the-art animation techniques and technologies to bring Batman and his universe to life. Batman: Caped Crusader will be executive produced by Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves. Timm co-created and produced the Emmy Award-winning Batman: The Animated Series.
TV & Videos

Garbage Pail Kids

‘Garbage Pail Kids’ Animated Series in the Works at HBO Max (Exclusive) The Garbage Pail Kids are coming back to TV. HBO Max is teaming with Topps, Tornante and Danny McBride’s Rough House Pictures to bring the beloved 1980s trading cards to life as an animated…
TV Series

Love and Death: Jesse Plemons to Star in HBO Max Series

Another addition has been made to the cast of Love and Death. Jesse Plemons, known for his work on Fargo and Black Mirror, is joining Elizabeth Olsen in the upcoming drama. David E. Kelley is behind the limited series which is based on a 1980 axe murder case. HBO Max...
TV Series

Jeremy Irvine to Join DC's GREEN LANTERN HBO Max Series

) is in negotiations to join HBO Max’s upcoming DC series Green Lantern. He will take on the role of Alan Scott, a.k.a. Green Lantern, in the show. He will star alongside Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story), who is set to take on the role of Guy Gardner. This series...
TV Series

Director Hired For HBO Max Green Lantern Series

The Direct reports that Warner Bros. has hired Superman & Lois director Lee Toland Krieger to helm the upcoming Green Lantern series on HBO Max. As previously reported, the series will include multiple Green Lanterns, with Finn Wittrock playing Guy Gardner while Jeremy Irvine plays Alan Scott. There will also be a new female hero named Bree Jarta, but that role has yet to be cast. Scott’s storyline will take place in the 1940s while Garnder and Jarta’s happen in the 1980s. Meanwhile, it’s rumored that Sinestro will make an appearance in the show.
TV & Videos

Lessons From HBO Max's First Year

It’s been a year for HBO Max, both literally and figuratively: The platform turns one year old today, and the last 12 months have been, well … eventful. Debuting amid a global pandemic was never going to be easy, but Max lived up to its moniker by producing the maximum amount of drama. There was that early and very confusing nonsense over the naming of various HBO products; an uninspired launch marketing campaign; COVID-related delays of tentpole shows such as The Flight Attendant and Gossip Girl; and the nasty battle with Roku and Amazon that kept the app unavailable to millions of potential subscribers for months. As if all that weren’t enough, the behind-the-scenes C-suite drama was like a scene out of Succession, culminating a few weeks ago with AT&T deciding to basically sell Max parent company WarnerMedia to Discovery Networks and exit the streaming business altogether.
TV Series

Sophie Turner Joins 'The Staircase' Series at HBO Max

Turner joins previously announced cast members Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Juliette Binoche, and Rosemarie DeWitt. The eight-episode series is based on the docuseries of the same name as well as various books and reports about the case of Michael Peterson (Firth), who was accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen (Collette), in 2001. He claimed she died after falling down the stairs at their home, but police suspected he bludgeoned her to death and staged the scene to look like an accident.
Minorities

King Princess, Soccer Mommy to Appear in HBO Max Pride Concert Series

HBO Max has announced their Shine On spotlight page for Pride Month 2021, which includes an exclusive concert series on the streaming service. Produced by HBO Max’s Human by Orientation, the concert series will feature musical performances by King Princess, Vincint, Raveena, Soccer Mommy, and MUNA, along with comedy specials from Meg Stalter, Ashley Ray, and more.
TV Series

THE STAIRCASE Dramatic Series Adaptation Coming to HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered a series adaptation of The Staircase by way of Annapurna Television. The 2004 docuseries, currently available on Netflix, follows the infamous murder trial of Michael Peterson. Interestingly, the documentary felt rather one-sided and focuses on his extended family and defense attorneys throughout the process. This new dramatic limited series promises a grade-A cast. Colin Firth stars the aforementioned Michael Peterson, with Toni Collette as the late Kathleen Peterson. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner joins the cast as the Petersons’ adopted daughter Margaret Ratliff.
TV & Videos

The 'Harry Potter' film series returns to HBO Max: Why did it leave?

The Harry Potter film series sparked a generation filled with young children expecting letters straight from Hogwarts in their mailboxes on the day of their eleventh birthdays. Unfortunately, we’ve all discovered soon enough we were nothing but Muggles. While you may still be slightly annoyed that you weren’t destined to be a wizard, we can all at least revisit and vicariously live out a life of magic through the Harry Potter film series.
TV Series
Deadline

'Gossip Girl': Lyne Renée Joins HBO Max Series Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Lyne Renée (Motherland: Fort Salem) is set for a recurring role in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot. The 10-episode series comes from Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros TV and CBS Television Studios. Like the original series, the new iteration of Gossip...
Movies

Warner Bros.

