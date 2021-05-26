Williamsburg man charged with endangering minor
A Williamsburg man remains in custody following an arrest last Tuesday evening in Corbin. Corbin Police Officer Stephen Meadors observed Brandon Howard, 32, getting in and out of his vehicle with a small child and behaving erratically for approximately 15 minutes. Howard and the child reportedly walked around the vehicle several times and at one point sprayed tire shine on a tire. They then went into a store for roughly three minutes before leaving empty handed.