If you want to go Middle Eastern with your spicy dry rub

As many of you know, I grew up on a farm in Eastern Iowa. That life blessed me with many things. Wide open space, an appreciation for rural life, and access to corn-fed Iowa beef! My dad raised Angus cattle and I grew up taking for granted the fact that we always had a freezer full of fresh ground beef and steaks at the ready. We didn't have beef every night of course. But I enjoyed a nice cut of steak more often than the average kid growing up. Now I won't say that it made me a full fledged expert on how to cook a steak, but it certainly proved that there are ways to do it, and ways NOT to.