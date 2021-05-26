If you want to go Middle Eastern with your spicy dry rub
Fellas I just cooked up some of the best chicken wings I've ever eaten and felt it my civic duty to share. I used my air fryer I got from my mom last Christmas and sprinkled some hidden valley powdered ranch seasoning over the raw wings. Threw em in the fryer at 375 for 25 mins flipping them halfway through and wowzerz. Out came some perfectly crispy juicy ranch wings. So good you don't even need sauce. These will be at the tailgate this homecoming for sure!