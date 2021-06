FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) - The Fresno Police Department is investigating a possible homicide that took place in North Fresno on Sunday around 1:15 p.m. According to Fresno Police, a man was found dead by several employees of the Fade Shop, a barbershop on Herndon and Blackstone. Police say the man, who is likely in his 20s or 30s, was found in the bathroom at the back of the business and had visible blunt trauma to his upper body. He was declared dead at the scene.