The weather here on the SouthCoast has been starting to heat up, so cue the official countdown to the first day of summer!. I grew up on the complete opposite side of the U.S. from Southeastern Massachusetts, so my summers may have looked a little different than those here on the SouthCoast. As a kid, I remember taking trips to Washington's rock-filled beaches, spending whole days braving the rickety, old rides at the Evergreen State Fair, and visiting the animals every year at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle.