AOC expands its lineup of gaming accessories with new mechanical keyboards, mice and mousepads

By Michael Feghali
pcinvasion.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile AOC is primarily known for its gaming monitors, the company is looking to expand its lineup of gaming accessories with multiple mechanical keyboards, mice, and a mousepad. With the new additions to AOC’s product portfolio, gamers can now build a full AOC gaming setup that can be synchronized through a new customization software.

