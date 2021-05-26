newsbreak-logo
Malheur County, OR

Jaripeo with Banda El Recodo at Malheur County Fairgrounds

By The Enterprise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONTARIO – A Mexican rodeo, or jaripeo, of epic proportions is scheduled to take place at the Malheur County Fairgrounds in Ontario on Sunday, May 30. The event will feature Banda Sinaloense el Recodo de Don Cruz Lizárraga, a musical group with more than seventy years of history. The banda music they play has its origins in Sinaloa, a state on the Pacific coast of Mexico. Their lineup includes four clarinets, three trumpets, a tambora, a snare drum set with cowbells & cymbals, a sousaphone, three trombones, two tenor horns and two vocalists.

