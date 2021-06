CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - In tonight's Show The Love, we had a chance to visit the Original Elderberry Company in Cave Creek. Divya Yoder is the owner and she wanted to start a company that sold all-natural health products that help cure common ailments. It was then that she discovered the healing power of Elderberries, a product that boosts immunity. This was very important to her because she sees how much the public overuses antibiotics. After doing her own research she created her own recipe using pure ingredients that even her young boys even enjoy.