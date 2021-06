The COVID-19 pandemic was in full force one year ago, though the worst was yet to come. There were no vaccines, cases were rising, and it was becoming clear summer wasn't going to kill the virus, or end the pandemic. But fast forward a year to the summer of 2021, and it feels more like 2019 than 2020. Everything in Iowa is re-opened, fans are at sporting events locally and nationwide, and patio dining is the only answer for those nervous about COVID. It feels good to be able to say: this COVID-19 report is largely positive.