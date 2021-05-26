'Evil Dead 4' Is Heading to HBO Max — And Its Official Title Is Groovy

Video game coverage at RogerEbert.com began with an examination of how the Capcom games and the Screen Gems films in the “Resident Evil” series have influenced one another, and other franchises. Now it's time to return to this universe of unimaginable creatures. The “Resident Evil” franchise turns 25 this year, and it’s been an incredible quarter-century that has marked it as one of the most successful series of all time. What’s interesting is how much the game series has changed, starting life as a definitive example of survival horror (limited supplies, heavy on atmosphere) and then shifting into something more action-heavy in outings like “Resident Evil 5” and “Resident Evil 6.” 2017’s “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard” both returned the series to its horror-based roots and rewrote the structure of the franchise, making it into a first-person, terrifying experience that recalled “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” more than “Night of the Living Dead.” Four years later, Capcom has unleashed “Resident Evil Village” (in the right font the first four letters of ‘Village’ can be read as ‘VIII,’ making it clearer that this is a series entry and not a spin-off), a game that again shifts the tone in both positive and negative ways. It’s a game that frustrated me with some of its design, but that’s ultimately an immersive experience, which is what hardcore fans like yours truly want from a “Resident Evil”—to get lost, to get scared, and to get out, barely.