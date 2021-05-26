Cancel
'Evil Dead 4' Is Heading to HBO Max — And Its Official Title Is Groovy

By Marco Vito Oddo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Deadites will rise on HBO Max, as Evil Dead Rise is officially heading to the streaming platform, with no theatrical release confirmed. Executive produced by Evil Dead original director Sam Raimi and star Bruce Campbell, Evil Dead Rise is the new chapter of one of the most influential horror franchises in movie history, and if moving to a streaming platform ensures we’ll get to watch it sooner than later, so be it.

Though a theatrical release may also be planned, the upcoming Evil Dead reboot, now officially titled Evil Dead Rise, is heading straight to HBO Max. THR reports that the horror flick is scheduled to shoot in New Zealand next month, with Alyssa Sutherland (The Mist, Vikings) and Lily Sullivan (Picnic and Hanging Rock, Jungle) on board to play the lead roles.