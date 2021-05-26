La Crosse man charged with meth and gun crimes
MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) — A La Crosse man was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury for dealing meth and illegally having a gun, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Nickolas S. Fitzpatrick, 49, was charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possessing a firearm in furtherance of that drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.www.news8000.com