La Crosse, WI

La Crosse man charged with meth and gun crimes

news8000.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WKBT) — A La Crosse man was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury for dealing meth and illegally having a gun, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Nickolas S. Fitzpatrick, 49, was charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possessing a firearm in furtherance of that drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

www.news8000.com
