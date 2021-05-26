Grant Delpit expects to be fully healthy for Browns training camp in comeback from ruptured Achilles
Grant Delpit expects to be healthy for Browns training camp in his long comeback attempt from the ruptured right Achilles tendon he suffered last Aug. 24 during practice. Speaking to Browns beat writers Wednesday for the first time since the non-contact injury occurred, the safety drafted in the second round (No. 44 overall) last year out of Louisiana State University expressed optimism he'll be ready to return to action when camp kicks off in late July.www.cantonrep.com