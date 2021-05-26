Cancel
Ravens' Rashod Bateman Leaves Practice Early as Rookies Deal With Soreness

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 6 days ago

Baltimore Ravens first-round pick Rashod Bateman ended his Wednesday practice early, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

Bateman left early with a trainer but returned to the field as a prospector. According to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, the decision to hold the wide receiver out for the remainder of the day was precautionary.

NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that Baltimore's practice on Wednesday had temperatures in the upper 80's. The Ravens are now two days into Organized Team Activities, which could be why players like Bateman see the effects of the heat.

The Ravens drafted Bateman in hopes of revamping their passing game in 2021. Baltimore finished last in passing yards last season but added the Minnesota wideout early in the draft. Former Steelers' offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva also joined the team as they look to improve their pass protection as well.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

