Blount County, TN

Blount Memorial Hospital announces COVID policy updates

By From staff reports
Daily Times
 7 days ago

Blount Memorial Hospital on Wednesday announced multiple updates to its COVID-19 policies regarding visitors and testing that will start soon. Effective June 1, the hospital now will allow patients to have visitors from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, though just two visitors are allowed in a patient's room at a time, BMH said in a press release. The visitors don't have to be designated and will be able to rotate during visiting hours.

