Western Digital Launches New 'SanDisk Professional' Storage Solutions

By iClarified
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern Digital has announced the launch of a new 'SanDisk Professional' line of storage products. Professional content is in constant motion. Content that's captured or created needs to be saved, transferred, off-loaded, shared and archived. SanDisk Professional offers a range of purpose-built tools to harmonize every step of that process.

Jim Welsh
