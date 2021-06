The Detroit Lions announced on Thursday morning that the dates and times of their three preseason contests have been set. The Lions will kick off the 2021 season by hosting the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13 at 7 p.m. ET. That will be followed up by a trip to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET. That game will be a preview of Detroit’s Week 10 matchup against the Steelers in the regular season.