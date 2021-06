With the NFL Draft over, here are grades for the seven players the Lions selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 2021 NFL Draft was held earlier this month in Cleveland, Ohio and featured some of the most highly touted prospects in recent history. One of those prospects was offensive lineman Penei Sewell, who the Lions selected with their seventh overall pick. This pick, along with many others the Lions used in this draft, has put them in a solid position to rebuild over the next two seasons. I’ve assigned letter grades to each pick, and have provided a quick breakdown of each player the Lions selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.