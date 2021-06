A nun from Los Angeles, who was the principal of a Catholic school for 28 years, was charged by federal prosecutors on Tuesday for allegedly stealing more than $835,000 from school funds to pay for personal expenses, including gambling.Mary Margaret Kreuper, 79, who as a nun had taken a vow of poverty, was charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. She has pleaded guilty and can face 40 years in federal prison.According to a statement from the US Attorney’s office, Ms Kreuper embezzled money “for a period of 10 years ending in September 2018”...