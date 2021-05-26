Cancel
Meet the immovable man: NT Alim McNeill

By Pride Of Detroit
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, we continued our “Meet the Detroit Lions Draft Class” series live on Twitch. Having already profiled Penei Sewell with Oregon writer Tyson Alger and Levi Onwuzurike with Lars Hanson, it’s time to move onto the Lions’ (first) third-round pick: nose tackle Alim McNeill. Jonas Pope, the NC State...

