Tampa, FL

Police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run in Tampa

By Lisette Lopez
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
A woman was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter after police said she hit and killed a woman Wednesday morning.

Tampa police said around 9:30 a.m., Queenasia Powell reversed her car and hit and dragged a woman in the 10100 block of N. 11th St.

Powell got out of the car, pulled the victim from under the car and noticed the woman had serious injures, police said.

Police said Powell left the area without rendering aid, however, officers arrived and arrested her.

Detectives were able to identify Powell as the driver. She later admitted to backing into the victim.

Powell was charged with DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash with death and driving without a valid driver's license with death.

Powell was taken to Orient Road Jail.

