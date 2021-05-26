Common Metabolic Diseases
The Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP) is a public-private partnership between the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and multiple public and private organizations. Managed through the Foundation for the NIH (FNIH), AMP aims to identify and validate the most promising biological targets for therapeutics. The AMP Common Metabolic Diseases (AMP CMD) project is aimed at identifying promising new targets for six common metabolic diseases: liver diseases such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, kidney diseases, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes/prediabetes, and type 1 diabetes.www.nih.gov