Lemonis Florida Q&A

Per a press release from the Oklahoma athletic department Thursday evening, Sooners first baseman Tyler Hardman has been named a second-team All-American. Hardman, a first-team All-Big 12 selection, batted .397 with 49 RBIs, 49 runs scored, 12 home runs, 19 doubles, 148 total bases, 34 walks and three stolen bases this season. He ranks third nationally in hits, sixth in total bases and 19th in batting average. He also ranks among the top-60 players nationally in on-base percentage (.481) and slugging (.661). Hardman, a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, started all of OU’s 55 games this season and registered at least one hit in 47 games, multiple hits in 29 contests and multiple RBIs 15 times.