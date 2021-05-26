Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Lemonis Florida Q&A

By Mike Nemeth
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMississippi State baseball coach Chris Lemonis addressed the media following the Bulldogs’ 13-1 loss to Florida at the SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Ala. The transcript follows:. Opening quick statement: “Disappointing day. Not a big statement here. Didn’t play well in any phase of the game. It’s easy to blame...

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
207K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Florida State
City
Brandon, FL
City
Brandon, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Baseball Coach#Sec#Lemonis Florida#Barco#Christian#Bulldogs#Tournament Baseball#The Game#Changeup Today#Postseason Play#Omaha#Plays#Running#Sundays#Ala#Hoover#Disappointing Day#Quick Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Hoover, ALPosted by
247Sports

Landon Sims ready for postseason Dude experience

Landon Sims walked across the third base line in Hoover, Ala., last week and crossing that line almost acted as a cross into another dimension in which that day didn’t exist. After giving up one run over the course of nearly three months, Mississippi State’s Sims came into a situation...
Miami, FLPosted by
247Sports

RHP Alejandro Rosario to start NCAA Tournament opener

Freshman right-hander Alejandro Rosario will start on Friday (5:00 p.m., ACCN) against South Alabama when the Hurricanes open up at the NCAA Tournament. Miami (32-19) is the 2-seed at the Gainesville Regional and face 3-seed South Alabama (33-20), which is hitting .244 as a team and averaging 5.3 runs per game.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Critical 20: No. 13, Josh Burger

Like any football team, Texas Tech has several players whose performance will be particularly critical to the squad’s success. These players, whether by virtue of experience, leadership, importance of the position played, depth concerns, or sheer talent, are especially crucial. They may or not be the best players on the club, but they would be very conspicuous were they to be absent for any reason. In fact, that may be the best way to conceive of the critical players—they are the performers the team could least afford to lose.
Bellflower, CAPosted by
247Sports

Quarterback roster for the 2021 Elite 11 Finals

More than half of the Elite 11 Finals roster is set with 12 quarterbacks from across the country earning invitations to the prestigious annual event. This year's Elite 11 Finals will take place June 30 through July 3 in Los Angeles. The final regional event on this year's Elite 11...
Oxford, MSPosted by
247Sports

Burgess Picks Up First Offer From USM Camp

Southern Miss held its first on campus recruiting camp today, and the Golden Eagle staff hosted around 150 talented prospects. One that stood out from the get-go is Lafayette High School (Oxford, MS) defensive end DJ Burgess. Burgess is the son of former Ole Miss and NFL stand-out Derrick Burgess. Burgess senior won the Chucky Mullins Courage award while playing for the Rebels. Burgess seems to be following in his dad's footsteps by doing well in the classroom (32 ACT) and hard working on the field.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Vols baseball NCAA Regional preview

Looking for a preview of Tennessee baseball’s NCAA Tournament Regional this weekend in Knoxville?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and the Knoxville News Sentinel’s Mike Wilson (from his home) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to preview a huge weekend for second-ranked Vols baseball team.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
247Sports

Oklahoma 1B Hardman named Collegiate Baseball All-American

Per a press release from the Oklahoma athletic department Thursday evening, Sooners first baseman Tyler Hardman has been named a second-team All-American. Hardman, a first-team All-Big 12 selection, batted .397 with 49 RBIs, 49 runs scored, 12 home runs, 19 doubles, 148 total bases, 34 walks and three stolen bases this season. He ranks third nationally in hits, sixth in total bases and 19th in batting average. He also ranks among the top-60 players nationally in on-base percentage (.481) and slugging (.661). Hardman, a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, started all of OU’s 55 games this season and registered at least one hit in 47 games, multiple hits in 29 contests and multiple RBIs 15 times.
FootballPosted by
247Sports

Texas A&M offers 2023 in-state WR Ashton Cozart

Even though they just finished their sophomore years in high school, the class of 2023 in Texas is shaping up to be very good at the wide receiver position. A number of prospects were in the initial national Top247 and others are good bets to be added to it eventually.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Schwellenbach honored as second-team All-American

Nebraska junior Spencer Schwellenbach added to his awards haul on Thursday, being named a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. Schwellenbach, who pitches and plays shortstop, was honored by the outlet as the second-team utility player. The junior from Michigan enters the postseason hitting .289 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 35 RBIs in 43 games. On the mound, the Saginaw, Mich., native ended the regular season tied for the conference lead in saves with nine. He has a 0.71 ERA and 29 strikeouts over 25.1.
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

Oregon State Baseball: Seven Beavers Earn Pac-12 Honors

SAN FRANCISCO – Catcher Troy Claunch, left-handed pitcher Jake Mulholland and right-handed pitcher Will Frisch have been named First-Team All-Pac-12, the conference announced on Thursday. Right-handed pitchers Kevin Abel and Bryant Salgado as well as infielder/outfielder Jacob Melton and infielder Garret Forrester have also been named honorable mention. All-conference selections...
Tennessee StatePosted by
247Sports

Tennessee scheduled to host OL target on first official visit

One of Tennessee’s offensive-line targets is planning to use his first official visit to travel to Knoxville. Class of 2022 offensive tackle Carter Smith of Olentangy Liberty High School in Powell, Ohio, just outside Columbus, announced Wednesday night in a post on his Twitter account that the Vols are scheduled to host him on an official visit beginning Monday.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Ten things about the Gators ahead of the NCAA Regional

The Florida Gators will be hosting an NCAA Regional starting Friday at noon, the first time they have hosted a Regional since 2018. Of course last year the baseball season was interrupted early because of COVID-19, but in 2019, Florida was sent on the road to Lubbock, Texas for a Regional and didn’t make it out of Lubbock. This year because of some changes mid to late season, head coach Kevin O’Sullivan is thinking they may have the makeup to take it to next weekend and maybe beyond that.