Mayhem Brawler rolls onto Switch this August

The classic arena battle game with bombs, Bomberman has taught the last few generations of gamers that blowing stuff up is cool. It is already out on Stadia now, but later this month, the newest game in the Bomberman series will be coming to Switch, PS4, and PC as a free-to-play battle royale game. Super Bomberman R Online appears to be much like the 2017 Super Bomberman R, only online. Instead of facing off against seven of your friends on your eight-person couch, you will be in a 64-person battle to outlast and destroy each other. Last bomber standing wins.