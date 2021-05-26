Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Mayhem Brawler rolls onto Switch this August

By Andrew Rockett
Nintendo Enthusiast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its reveal last year, Mayhem Brawler now has a release date of August 18. The game will launch on the Switch eShop and other platforms, promising a fresh interpretation of the classic, ’90s-style beat-’em-up genre. Players can choose from three playable characters, who will face off against 30 different mobs led by a total of 12 unique bosses. See what the game looks like in action below, and take note of the branching storyline and the gorgeous hand-drawn art.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Game#Playable Characters#Classic Characters#Art Style#Mayhem Brawler#Xbox Summer Game Fest#The Game#Fun#Genre#Combat#Face#Release Date#Reveal#Luck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Arts
Related
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Foreclosed launches for Switch in August, new trailer

Merge Games and Antab Studio have dated the cyberpunk action shooter Foreclosed. The title will be available for Switch both physically and digitally on August 12, the two companies confirmed today. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. Foreclosed is a cyberpunk action-shooter set in a comic...
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Autobots Roll Out This August with TRANSFORMERS DECK-BUILDING GAME from Renegade Game Studios

I’m currently very hyped for the Power Rangers Deck-Building Game from Renegade Game Studios, but they just announced a new game for deck-building fans to get pumped for. Transformers Deck-Building Game was recently announced from designers Matt Hyra and Dan Blanchett with 1-5 players able to roll out as Autobots to defeat the evil Decepticons. During the battle, you’ll be able to transform which is awesome! The game will offer competitive and semi-cooperative gameplay as well. While you won’t be able to play as a Decepticon in the base game, they are already working on adding that feature in an expansion.
Video GamesIGN

Mayhem in Single Valley - Launch Trailer

Save the world and keep the town together-but keep everyone from finding out it was all your fault in Mayhem in Single Valley, available now on PC. Check out the chaotic launch trailer for the puzzle-loaded action-adventure game.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Super Bomberman R Online Blasting Onto PC, Switch, and PS4

The classic arena battle game with bombs, Bomberman has taught the last few generations of gamers that blowing stuff up is cool. It is already out on Stadia now, but later this month, the newest game in the Bomberman series will be coming to Switch, PS4, and PC as a free-to-play battle royale game. Super Bomberman R Online appears to be much like the 2017 Super Bomberman R, only online. Instead of facing off against seven of your friends on your eight-person couch, you will be in a 64-person battle to outlast and destroy each other. Last bomber standing wins.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Hood: Outlaws and Legends Guide – How to Melee as John the Brawler

Hood: Outlaws and Legends is a game apparently about stealth, patience, and assassinations, but you can also play as a big man with an even bigger hammer. With his no-nonsense muscles and general violent outlook, the Brawler class stands out from the pack of quieter outlaws and legends as one of the most powerful options available if you know how to use him.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem Launching in 2021

MGM and Outright Games have announced that The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem will be launching just in time for thrilling, chilling gameplay fun at Halloween 2021. The game is being developed in cooperation with PHL Collective to bring “the iconic spooky family” to players on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Playstation 5.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Metal Max Xeno: Reborn Rumbles Onto PS4 And Switch In 2022

PQube and Kadokawa Games celebrate three decades of tank-based adventure with Metal Max Xeno: Reborn, coming next year. In celebration of the series’ 30th anniversary, publisher PQube and developer Kadokawa Games have announced plans to release Metal Max Xeno: Reborn for the PlayStation 4 and Switch in 2022. First released...
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny demo descends onto the Nintendo Switch

Behold, the super reincarnation of the Disgaea series is nearly complete! Disgaea 6 will be here in just over a month, with a new look and new astronomical heights for its level and damage numbers. If you’re interested in seeing what’s in store with the latest in the long-running strategy series, have a look at this new trailer and load up the Nintendo eShop.
Video Gamespsu.com

The Takeover Review (PS4) – A Gorgeous And Solid Side Scrolling Brawler That Is A Little Too Infatuated With The Classics

The Takeover PS4 review. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery they say and in the case of The Takeover it would seem that the developer has taken this maxim to heart. A side-scrolling brawler that takes ample inspiration from Final Fight and Streets of Rage, though arguably Sega’s classic brawler appears to be the primary reference here, The Takeover is nothing less than an infatuated, ornately framed love letter to Sega’s face smashing series.
Video GamesGamasutra

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem - Kythera AI for the modern ARPG

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. This post originally appeared on Kythera AI's website on 14 February 2020. One of our longest standing clients,...
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

God of Riffs Unleashes Heavy Metal Mayhem in July

Everyone loves a good rhythm action videogame once in a while and virtual reality (VR) headsets aren’t short of a few to choose from. But there aren’t many with a solid heavy metal section, let alone dedicating the entire experience to the genre – the closest currently is Ragnarock. Developer Boss Music Games and publisher Vyersoft aim to change this in July with the Steam Early Access release of God of Riffs.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards Carves Its Legend Onto PC and Switch Today

Many classic video games draw on religion, mythology, and cultural heritage to give their stories, mechanics, and characters more power. One modern example of this is Hades, Supergiant’s stunning Greek mythology-inspired roguelite. Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards does something similar, but with an entirely new focus: Inca mythology. This isometric action-RPG stars the titular Aluna, the demi-god daughter of a Spanish conquistador and South American nature goddess Pachamama, as she embarks on a quest to restore the amulet her mother entrusted to her–and fulfill her destiny. Players will explore 16th century Latin America, use magic and a variety of weapons to overcome foes, and do battle with mythological beasts from Colombian tales. If this release date trailer is anything to go by, it’ll be a great time.