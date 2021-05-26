Mayhem Brawler rolls onto Switch this August
Following its reveal last year, Mayhem Brawler now has a release date of August 18. The game will launch on the Switch eShop and other platforms, promising a fresh interpretation of the classic, ’90s-style beat-’em-up genre. Players can choose from three playable characters, who will face off against 30 different mobs led by a total of 12 unique bosses. See what the game looks like in action below, and take note of the branching storyline and the gorgeous hand-drawn art.www.nintendoenthusiast.com