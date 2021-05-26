newsbreak-logo
Sonic Voice Actor Roger Craig Smith Is Once Again Voicing The Blue Blur

By Cameron Koch
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger Craig Smith will once again voice Sonic the Hedgehog in future games, as announced via the voice actor's Twitter. Smith, who voiced Sonic for more than a decade in various games and shows, stepped away/was removed from the role for unknown reasons back in January, when he tweeted an image of a broken in-half blue heart and wrote, "Onward to new zones! Much love to the fans who've been so kind. It's been an honor."

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Craig Smith
Person
Ben Schwartz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Actor#Blur#Sonic Games#Sonic The Hedgehog#Actor Ben Schwartz#Upcoming Sonic Projects#Voicing Sonicthehedgehog#Love#Fan Feedback#Apex Legends#Unknown Reasons
