Sonic Voice Actor Roger Craig Smith Is Once Again Voicing The Blue Blur
Roger Craig Smith will once again voice Sonic the Hedgehog in future games, as announced via the voice actor's Twitter. Smith, who voiced Sonic for more than a decade in various games and shows, stepped away/was removed from the role for unknown reasons back in January, when he tweeted an image of a broken in-half blue heart and wrote, "Onward to new zones! Much love to the fans who've been so kind. It's been an honor."www.gamespot.com