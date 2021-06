Nebraska's Tristen Edwards and Billie Andrews were named to the all-Big Ten softball first team Wednesday. Edwards was named to the 18-player first team for the third time in her career. The senior right fielder was pitched around all season, yet still hit .326 with seven doubles, seven homers and 17 RBIs in 40 games. Edwards led the Big Ten in walks (39) and hit-by-pitches (17), and her .583 on-base percentage was a school record.