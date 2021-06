It’s no secret that Nintendo’s Switch is doing well. In fact, it’s currently well on its way to being one of the most successful consoles in history. One of the reasons behind this success can be laid at the feet of a certain Italian plumber. As Nintendo’s mascot, Mario-branded games always do well in terms of sales. Is it little wonder that the folks behind the scenes have pushed out so many Mario games on a single console. Longtime Mario fans have their choice between an impressive number of games, and the following are the top Mario games for the Switch.