Jimmy G acknowledges he's motivated by offseason trade talk

NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe offseason has been a roller coaster for Jimmy Garoppolo. After missing 10 games last season and 23 games in three years, the 49ers opted to trade up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Trey Lance, who eventually will take over for Garoppolo as the 49ers' starting quarterback. On top of Lance's arrival -- which Garoppolo has handled diplomatically to set the tone for a Super Bowl return -- the 29-year-old heard his name thrown out in countless trade rumors around the draft.

Tom Brady
Kyle Shanahan
