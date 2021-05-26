newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox vs. Braves odds, prediction: Expect a lot of runs

By Greg Peterson, VSiN View author archive Get author RSS feed
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves enter Wednesday’s clash with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park the MLB leader in home runs per game, and they will look to keep the long hits coming against a starting pitcher they are familiar with in Nick Pivetta. In 15 career appearances against the Braves,...

nypost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Nick Pivetta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#Hits#The Boston Red Sox#Era#Nl#The Red Sox#Braves Red Sox#Runs#Fenway Park#Lead#Face#Kenmore Square#Walking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBTaunton Gazette

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (18-16) and Atlanta Braves (19-21) open a three-game series Monday at Truist Park. First pitch for the season's first meeting between the NL East rivals is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (on ESPN). Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Mets vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets hoping for better results as they take on Braves

The New York Mets (18-16) will try to maintain their slim hold of first place as they take on the reigning National League East champion Atlanta Braves (19-21). The Mets lost seven of the ten games they played with the Braves last year, and have not put together a winning season against their rivals since the 2017 campaign—go figure—when they won 12 of 19 against Atlanta.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s Matt Barnes thought Mike Trout’s bloop single was final out; ‘When it left his bat, I thought the game was over’

Red Sox closer Matt Barnes thought Mike Trout’s 225-foot bloop single — that left his bat at only 75.9 mph — would be caught for the final out of Sunday’s game. Instead, the ball dropped between center fielder Hunter Renfroe, right fielder Marwin Gonzalez and second baseman Michael Chavis who was shifted toward shortstop and had a long way to run.
Atlanta, GATalking Chop

Braves vs. Mets 5/17/21 Game Thread

After making a quick trip to Milwaukee, the Braves are back home for the next week. Their first guest this week is their divisional rival from Queens, New York. These games are rarely dull, and I have a feeling that tonight will bring us more of the same. Hopefully that includes a victory for Atlanta as well.
MLBUSA Today

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Red Sox (25-17) visit the Toronto Blue Jays (22-17) Tuesday at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida. First pitch is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook‘s lines around the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays odds with MLB picks and predictions. Boston took two of three games...
MLBbettingnews.com

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Preview: Expect Runs to Keep Coming in Dunedin As AL East Foes Face Off?

There’s a first vs second AL East matchup to follow over the next few days, with the second Red Sox vs Blue Jays series of the season taking place in Dunedin, Florida. While the Blue Jays were penciled in for a serious run at the AL East title, expectations were tempered for a Red Sox team that finished last in the AL East last season. But the boys from Beantown enter tonight’s series opener with a 1.5 game lead over the Blue Jays atop the AL East standings.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 5/17/2021

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Pick Prediction 5/17/2021. Giants at Reds—MLB pick is San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds to play over the total of eight runs. Starting for San Francisco will be Logan Webb. In his four starts away from his pitcher friendly home stadium in San Francisco, the righthander has allowed 16 earned runs with nine walks over 19 innings. Reds put up seven runs a game in their home stadium. Sonny Gray starts for the Reds. The righthander is in five starts has an ERA of 3.55 and WHIP of 1.46. He is backed by a Reds bullpen that has an ERA over five and averages four innings per game. Giants bullpen ERA away from their pitchers park at home is over five. Play San Francisco and Cincinnati over eight runs.
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/17/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Monday, RotoBallers! We start the week with eight games on the DraftKings featured slate as we head into the back half of May. It's crazy to see teams already passing the quarter mark of their 2021 season. After 40 games last year, we were already 66 percent done with the regular season. Thankfully, that's not the case this year. As for Monday's version of weather watch, the only thing on the radar right now is the wind blowing in at Wrigley Field. It could present a challenge for the offenses and surprising pitching performances on the mound.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox Prospect Watch: Everyone’s settling in for week two

How are the Boston Red Sox prospects adjusting in week two?. It’s Monday, you know what that means … It’s time for the weekly Boston Red Sox prospect watch. Last week we saw the return of MiLB baseball, and with it the return of the prospect watch. Now, there was a lot of talk in the watch last week about how it was far too early to panic. It should be noted that this is still the case, we’re barely 10 games into the year – there’s plenty of time left and one or two good or bad games could completely change someone’s season at the moment.
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Red Sox: Stock List Vol. 3

You may notice that this week’s Boston Red Sox stock list is a bit minor-league-centric. It’s not to say that the main roster doesn’t have any standouts. We know about the usuals (J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers), but there are some performances (good and bad) throughout the organization that could make big impacts down the line.
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Ohtani's 2-out, 2-run HR in 9th sends Angels over Bosox 6-5

BOSTON — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani stepped to the plate, trying to keep his slumping team in the game. He did more than that, delivering what he called the most important home run of his four-season career in the majors. Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run drive in the ninth inning...
MLBPosted by
WegENT

The MLB Watchability Index

We’re about a quarter of the way through the season in baseball now, and in a 162 game season, it just goes to show how much can change due to the marathon element of the sport. It makes last year’s 60-game season feel even weirder. With that being said, there are so many games to get through, so right now, not many games are considered to be “high stakes.” With the lack of stakes, if you want to watch a baseball game, you at the very least want to watch the most entertaining product. That might not always mean the “best team,” but rather the most “watchable” team, because these two are very different qualifiers. You want to watch the interesting storylines, the personalities, the matchups, the beautiful and engaged ballparks, and the teams that are really going for it. So, with all of these things considered, these are the teams that if you have the opportunity to flip on a game in mid-May, are going to be one of the most “watchable” and pleasing products in the game as of now.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Braves, Mets begin season series

The Atlanta Braves will send a resurgent Max Fried to the mound on Monday as they open a three-game homestand against the New York Mets, the leaders in the National League East. Over the weekend, the Braves won two out of three at Milwaukee, losing 10-9 on Sunday in a...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Allows four runs in no-decision

Eovaldi allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in five innings in Sunday's loss to the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision. Eovaldi was hit hard in the second inning of Sunday's matchup, but he was still in line for the win when he left the game after the fifth inning. However, Matt Barnes gave up a two-run homer in the ninth inning that forced Eovaldi to settle for a no-decision. Eovaldi has now posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 50 innings this season. The right-hander tentatively lines up to start on the road against Philadelphia on Saturday.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Ohtani's 12th homer lifts Angels over Red Sox 6-5

BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to...