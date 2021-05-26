newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

Eric Adams calls for city, state crackdown on illegal dirt bikes

By Sam Raskin
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayoral candidate Eric Adams on Wednesday called on the city and state to crack down on unsafe, noisy dirt bikes — claiming their increased use on New York streets is emblematic of recent “disorder” and “lawlessness.”. “You should not be driving down Fifth Avenue popping wheelies on three-wheelers,” Adams, the...

nypost.com
