Special Weather Statement issued for Grayson by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grayson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN ALLEGHANY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEASTERN GRAYSON COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA At 302 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Sparta, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sparta Ennice Baywood Whitehead Twin Oaks Glade Valley and Barrett. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.alerts.weather.gov