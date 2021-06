Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Callahan; Shackelford; Throckmorton Periods of Heavy Rain Expected Today Through Tuesday Morning FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of west central Texas, including the following areas, Callahan, Coke, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Nolan, Shackelford, Sterling, Taylor, and Throckmorton. * Through Tuesday morning * Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall late tonight and Monday. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts, will be possible. * Low-lying areas will be impacted by flowing or standing water. Areas near streams or creeks will need to be monitored for flooding concerns.