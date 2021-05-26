newsbreak-logo
Mental Health

Ryan Reynolds Says ‘I Over-Schedule Myself’ Because Of Anxiety

By Madison Vanderberg
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

May is mental health awareness month, which might explain why so many of your friends and the influencers you follow online have been more open lately about their experiences with anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. Ryan Reynolds, who spends most of his time on the internet making us laugh, being a hunk, and otherwise roasting his wife Blake Lively, got sincere for a moment to speak about his “lifelong” struggle with anxiety.

