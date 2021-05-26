newsbreak-logo
Frederick County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Winchester, Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Winchester; Frederick; Shenandoah; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SHENANDOAH...SOUTHEASTERN FREDERICK...AND NORTHWESTERN WARREN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND THE CITY OF WINCHESTER At 306 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stephens City to near Strasburg, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Winchester, Front Royal, Strasburg, Millwood Pike, Stephens City, Middletown, Fort Valley, Greenwood, Riverton, Reliance, Armel, Karo, Nineveh, Fishers Hill, Cedarville, Clary and Buckton. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Augusta County, VAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Augusta County, VAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Page by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Frederick; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Augusta County, VAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Augusta, Clarke, Culpeper, Frederick, Greene, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 02:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Culpeper; Frederick; Greene; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Orange; Page; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Southern Fauquier; Spotsylvania; Stafford; Warren; Western Loudoun DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Augusta County, VAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Augusta, Eastern Highland, Rockingham, Shenandoah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Augusta; Eastern Highland; Rockingham; Shenandoah FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Page County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Shenandoah County in northwestern Virginia Northeastern Rockingham County in western Virginia Northwestern Page County in northwestern Virginia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 226 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Basye-Bryce Mountain, or 18 miles southwest of Woodstock, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Woodstock, Luray, Timberville, Mount Jackson, Basye-Bryce Mountain, New Market, Basye, Edinburg, Orkney Springs, Kings Crossing, Shenandoah Caverns, Harmony, Hamburg, Quicksburg, Fairview, Saint Davids Church, Hawkinstown, Forestville and Mount Clifton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Fauquier County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fauquier, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fauquier; Page; Rappahannock; Shenandoah; Warren The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Shenandoah County in northwestern Virginia Southern Warren County in northwestern Virginia Northeastern Page County in northwestern Virginia Northern Rappahannock County in northwestern Virginia Northwestern Fauquier County in northern Virginia * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 308 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Front Royal, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Front Royal, Hume, Linden, Chester Gap, Flint Hill, Washington, Huntly, Arco, Compton, Seven Fountains, Dilbeck, Hackleys Crossroads, Fourway, Cresthill, Orlean, Karo, Glen Echo, Bentonville, Markham and Browntown. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Page County, VAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Page County in northwestern Virginia South Central Shenandoah County in northwestern Virginia East Central Rockingham County in western Virginia * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 400 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Luray... Broadway Timberville... Mount Jackson New Market... Leaksville Hamburg... Quicksburg Fairview... Kimball Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Minor flooding was recently reported in Shenandoah County and will likely worsen as rain continues to fall. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Shenandoah County, VAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Shenandoah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 20:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Shenandoah The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has extended the * Flood Warning for South Central Shenandoah County in northwestern Virginia * Until midnight EDT. * At 852 PM EDT, The stream gauge along Smith Creek near New Market continues to indicate minor flooding. The stream is nearing crest and will recede over the next few hours. At these stream levels, Route 826 and Mount Airy Lane are flooded. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that may experience flooding include Mount Jackson... New Market Shenandoah Caverns... Quicksburg
Frederick County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frederick The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Frederick County in northwestern Virginia Central Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia Southern Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Inwood, or 9 miles southeast of Greenwood, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Charles Town, Ranson, Inwood, Kearneysville, Corporation Of Ranson, Shenandoah Junction, Middleway, Glengary, Gerrardstown, Vanville, Ridgeway, Bunker Hill, Halltown and Millville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Augusta County, VAWHSV

Power outages reported across the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Due to Tuesday’s weather conditions, some residents throughout the Shenandoah Valley have reported power outages. Here are local outages as of 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4:. Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative: Click here to check for outages throughout the day. 181 in Augusta County. 155 in...
Albemarle County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albemarle, Alleghany, Amelia, Amherst, Appomattox, Arlington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albemarle; Alleghany; Amelia; Amherst; Appomattox; Arlington; Augusta; Bath; Bedford; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Caroline; Charlotte; Chesterfield; City of Alexandria; City of Buena Vista; City of Charlottesville; City of Covington; City of Danville; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; City of Fredericksburg; City of Harrisonburg; City of Lexington; City of Lynchburg; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; City of Martinsville; City of Radford; City of Richmond; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; City of Winchester; Clarke; Craig; Culpeper; Cumberland; Essex; Fairfax; Fauquier; Floyd; Fluvanna; Franklin; Frederick; Goochland; Greene; Halifax; Hanover; Henrico; Henry; Highland; King George; King William; King and Queen; Loudoun; Louisa; Lunenburg; Madison; Mecklenburg; Montgomery; Nelson; Nottoway; Orange; Page; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince William; Rappahannock; Richmond; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Spotsylvania; Stafford; Warren; Westmoreland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 148 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBEMARLE ALLEGHANY AMELIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX ARLINGTON AUGUSTA BATH BEDFORD BOTETOURT BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CAROLINE CHARLOTTE CHESTERFIELD CLARKE CRAIG CULPEPER CUMBERLAND ESSEX FAIRFAX FAUQUIER FLOYD FLUVANNA FRANKLIN FREDERICK GOOCHLAND GREENE HALIFAX HANOVER HENRICO HENRY HIGHLAND KING AND QUEEN KING GEORGE KING WILLIAM LOUDOUN LOUISA LUNENBURG MADISON MECKLENBURG MONTGOMERY NELSON NOTTOWAY ORANGE PAGE PATRICK PITTSYLVANIA POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE WILLIAM RAPPAHANNOCK RICHMOND ROANOKE ROCKBRIDGE ROCKINGHAM SHENANDOAH SPOTSYLVANIA STAFFORD WARREN WESTMORELAND VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDRIA BUENA VISTA CHARLOTTESVILLE COVINGTON DANVILLE FAIRFAX FALLS CHURCH FREDERICKSBURG HARRISONBURG LEXINGTON LYNCHBURG MANASSAS MANASSAS PARK MARTINSVILLE RADFORD RICHMOND ROANOKE SALEM STAUNTON WAYNESBORO WINCHESTER
Front Royal, VANorthern Virginia Daily

Winds knock down trees, cause power outages

Trees were knocked down throughout Warren and Shenandoah counties and power went out as a result of high winds Friday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, winds reached 29 mph with gusts of 47 mph at the Front Royal-Warren County Airport at 11:15 a.m. Friday. Just before 4:30 p.m.,...