Dauphin County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dauphin, Lebanon, Northumberland by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dauphin; Lebanon; Northumberland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCHUYLKILL...SOUTH CENTRAL NORTHUMBERLAND...NORTHERN DAUPHIN AND NORTHWESTERN LEBANON COUNTIES At 302 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leck Kill, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding. Locations impacted include Millersburg, Pine Grove, Lykens, Tremont, Elizabethville, Williamstown, Tower City, Donaldson, Klingerstown, Beurys Lake, Wiconisco, Hegins, Gratz, Ravine, Muir, Berrysburg, Orwin, Pillow, Pitman and Schuykill County Airport. This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 96 to 113. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
