Frederick County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Winchester, Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Winchester; Frederick; Shenandoah; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SHENANDOAH...SOUTHEASTERN FREDERICK...AND NORTHWESTERN WARREN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND THE CITY OF WINCHESTER At 306 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stephens City to near Strasburg, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Winchester, Front Royal, Strasburg, Millwood Pike, Stephens City, Middletown, Fort Valley, Greenwood, Riverton, Reliance, Armel, Karo, Nineveh, Fishers Hill, Cedarville, Clary and Buckton. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
