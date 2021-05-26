Special Weather Statement issued for Ashe, Watauga, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution while driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Avoid or delay travel through these regions this afternoon if possible. Winds will be especially strong and gusty on roads that traverse higher terrain, such as the Blue Ridge Parkway, Interstate 77 near Fancy Gap, and areas around Beech Mountain and Jefferson. Secure loose outdoor objects such as trash cans, lawn furniture, and trampolines. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Grayson, Carroll, Floyd, Roanoke and Patrick Counties. In North Carolina, Ashe, Alleghany NC and Watauga Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and weak, small, or rotted trees could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of strong, gusty northwest winds will accompany a cold front that will move west to east across the forecast area during the late morning and early afternoon. Within the general time frame of 11 AM to 4 PM EDT, a brief period of sustained winds of 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph is possible, especially at the higher elevations.