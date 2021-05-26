Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashe County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashe, Watauga, Wilkes by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashe; Watauga; Wilkes A LINE OF SCATTERED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ALLEGHANY...NORTHWESTERN WILKES...SOUTHEASTERN WATAUGA AND SOUTHEASTERN ASHE COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN NORTH CAROLINA At 241 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms scattered along a line extending from Laurel Springs to Wilbar to Aho. Movement was east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with a few of these storms. Locations impacted include Boone Sparta Blowing Rock Glendale Springs Deep Gap Mc Grady and Laurel Springs. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with a few of these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wilkes County, NC
City
Boone, NC
County
Watauga County, NC
County
Ashe County, NC
City
Laurel Springs, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Weather Radar#Northwestern Wilkes#Winds#Alleghany#Strong Thunderstorms#Ground Lightning#Severity#Strike#Line#Frequent Cloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Alleghany County, NCweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution while driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Avoid or delay travel through these regions this afternoon if possible. Winds will be especially strong and gusty on roads that traverse higher terrain, such as the Blue Ridge Parkway, Interstate 77 near Fancy Gap, and areas around Beech Mountain and Jefferson. Secure loose outdoor objects such as trash cans, lawn furniture, and trampolines. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Grayson, Carroll, Floyd, Roanoke and Patrick Counties. In North Carolina, Ashe, Alleghany NC and Watauga Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and weak, small, or rotted trees could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of strong, gusty northwest winds will accompany a cold front that will move west to east across the forecast area during the late morning and early afternoon. Within the general time frame of 11 AM to 4 PM EDT, a brief period of sustained winds of 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph is possible, especially at the higher elevations.