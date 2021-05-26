6 Summer Events Not to Miss in the Chicago Suburbs

Summer is starting to look a little bit more normal this year. If you’re like my family and I and are making up for lost time, then your eager to make the most out of this summer. Not sure what to do? Believe me, there is so much out there! If you need a little help, look no further. Here are some ideas of what to do in the Chicago area this summer. The hard part this year will be deciding how to fit in all the fun! So what are you waiting for – get out and start enjoying the summer!