newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Cyprus says people under 50 should use mRNA-based vaccines

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cypriot health authorities on Wednesday advised people aged under 50 to use the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines that are based on the newer, mRNA technology.

The Health Ministry said the decision came after a majority recommendation by its panel of scientific advisers on COVID-19, following “reports of serious incidents concerning blood clots.”

It didn’t provide further details. Cypriot media have reported extensively on the death of a 39-year-old woman — allegedly from a brain hemorrhage — about two weeks after she received an AstraZeneca shot, although it wasn’t clear whether the jab was actually linked with her death.

The ministry’s advisory body also decided unanimously that people who have already got their first AstraZeneca shot and didn’t suffer serious side-effects such as blood clots must receive their follow-up jab, which the ministry said “is particularly significant for their protection from COVID-19 and its variants.”

Advisory body member Zoe Pana told private TV station ALPHA that the possibility of a person suffering a blood clot or other serious side-effect on their second AstraZeneca shot is minimal.

Earlier Wednesday, advisory body chief Constantinos Tsioutis told state broadcaster CyBC that some scientists had suggested sidelining the AstraZeneca vaccine altogether.

The Health Ministry has already sought guidance from the European Medicines Agency on whether the death of the 39-year-old British woman this week was definitively linked to the AstraZeneca jab. A small number of other incidents have been reported of blood clots developing in individuals who had earlier received an AstraZeneca shot.

Health officials say the rate of infection on the east Mediterranean island nation of approximately 900,000 has decreased largely because of the government’s hastened vaccination program. Some 50.4% of the population has so far received at least one vaccine shot while 23.7% have been fully vaccinated.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said Cyprus expects delivery next month of 201,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 24,000 doses of Moderna, 35,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson and 90,000 doses of AstraZeneca.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

468K+
Followers
239K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyprus#Mrna#Government Authorities#Blood Clots#Ap#The Pfizer Biontech#The Health Ministry#Alpha#British#Nicosia#Infection#Cypriot Media#Scientists#People#Health Officials#Scientific Advisers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
Place
Europe
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Industrywhbl.com

Australia to invite proposals for domestic production of mRNA vaccines

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia on Friday will invite proposals from companies for establishing domestic manufacturing of mRNA vaccines to prepare the country for future pandemics and support long-term health needs, Industry Minister Christian Porter will say. The federal government will seek interest from the market for two months starting Friday...
WorldBusiness Insider

Moderna's MRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Approved In Japan

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. announced Friday that its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine has been approved in Japan for emergency use. Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., which is in deal with Moderna, will begin the vaccine distribution in Japan immediately. The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare or MHLW in Japan has...
Pharmaceuticalscapradio.org

WHO Says U.S. Should Share Vaccines Globally Before Vaccinating Kids

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India, and dangers posed by variants. Transcript. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. The situation in India grows ever more dire. Yesterday, the country reported...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
MyChesCo

CDC: Effectiveness Study in Health Workers Shows mRNA Vaccines 94% Effective

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new CDC study adds to the growing body of real-world evidence (outside of a clinical trial setting) showing that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) protect health care personnel (HCP) against COVID-19. mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) reduced the risk of getting sick with COVID-19 by 94% among HCP who were fully vaccinated. This assessment, conducted in a different study network with a larger sample size from across a broader geographic area than in the clinical trials, independently confirms U.S. vaccine effectiveness findings among health care workers that were first reported March 29.
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

mRNA Vaccines Effective for Preventing Symptomatic COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For health care personnel (HCP), the vaccine effectiveness (VE) of authorized mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) against symptomatic COVID-19 illness is 82 and 94 percent for a single dose and for two doses, respectively, according to research published in the May 14 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Dashboard: Vaccinating Eurasia - May

Approved: Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinovac. Who's eligible: Armenia has taken the rare step of offering the vaccine to anyone, including foreigners, without registration. But the number of takers is still low, our correspondent reported on May 13. The health ministry is not regularly releasing figures for the number of Armenians to have received shots.
PharmaceuticalsWSFA

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines: How could anything developed this quickly be safe?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - How could anything developed this quickly be safe?. For many Americans, the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines less than a year after the pandemic began is, quite literally, unbelievable. That skepticism, in turn, is contributing to hesitancy to get the shot — especially among those concerned that the most widely used COVID-19 vaccines rely on messenger RNA, or mRNA, to induce protection. This is the first time that any mRNA vaccine has been approved for human use.
Worldthenationalnews.com

British woman dies after having AstraZeneca vaccine in Cyprus

A British woman has died in a Cypriot hospital after suffering a blood clot days after she received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, the official Cyprus News Agency reported on Monday. The woman, 39, received her first dose of the vaccine on May 6 in the resort town of Paphos on...
Alabama StatePosted by
WZDX

COVID mRNA vaccines are safe and effective, experts say

ALABAMA, USA — Although millions of Americans have been vaccinated for COVID-19, many people are still skeptical of them. Many are questioning how COVID vaccines using mRNA technology, like Pfizer's and Moderna's, were developed so quickly. COVID vaccines made using messenger RNA technology are proven to be safe and effective...
Industrywallstreetpr.com

Leading Vaccine Stocks Under the Microscope (PFE, NVAX, DYAI, MRNA)

The process of lining up the next wave of vaccines – Vax 2.0 – is likely already underway behind closed doors at major science institutes, throughout top research think-tanks, and at the home bases of the major vaccine-oriented pharma players. Vax 2.0 is no longer a theory. It’s already in...
ScienceMedicineNet.com

How Do mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Work?

Vaccines train a person’s immune system to recognize and fight specific germs that can cause illness. COVID-19 vaccines work with the immune system to help develop defenses against the disease so that the body will be ready to fight coronavirus if exposed to it in the future. If a vaccinated person gets exposed to coronavirus in the future, the antibodies will fight the virus and work to prevent severe COVID-19 illness. The mRNA vaccine uses genetically engineered RNA that codes for a COVID-19-specific protein. When injected, this messenger RNA (mRNA) is read by our cells and makes the COVID-19 protein. Our white cells mount an immune response to this protein and produce antibodies.
Public Healthvestnikkavkaza.net

Mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 should not be introduced, Putin says

Inoculation against the coronavirus infection should not be compulsory, yet people themselves should realize the necessity of these jabs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a video conference on Wednesday, TASS reports. During the video conference on the economy, he noted that there are different opinions on this topic, including...