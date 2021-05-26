Cancel
Oconee County, SC

Woman, 37, was having sex with an underage youth for a year and a half, gave her young lover 'obscene material'

Knewz
 8 days ago
Authorities in Walhalla, South Carolina have arrested a woman after issuing over 200 warrants linked to her alleged sex with a minor boy. According to WHNS in Greenville, 37-year-old Janice Allen was booked in the Oconee County Detention Center on Tuesday following authorities issuing 219 warrants linked to alleged sex with a minor boy.

Knewz

Oconee County, SC
